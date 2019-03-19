Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 81 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

NYSE AMG opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

