Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Edwards Lifesciences Call Options (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average volume of 636 call options.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $190.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $259,925.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,687.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-edwards-lifesciences-call-options-ew.html.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.