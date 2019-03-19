STMicroelectronics (STM) and Daqo New Energy (DQ) Head to Head Contrast

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.66 billion 1.50 $1.29 billion $1.43 11.29 Daqo New Energy $301.60 million 1.21 $38.13 million $4.44 7.57

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Daqo New Energy does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 5 5 0 2.36 Daqo New Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 13.32% 21.88% 12.63% Daqo New Energy 12.17% 13.10% 7.91%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Daqo New Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.