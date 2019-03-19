Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,985,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,297,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,409,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,812,000 after buying an additional 470,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,565,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,995,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,701,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,248,000 after buying an additional 617,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,631,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,008,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Textron had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $8,268,439.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,635. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

