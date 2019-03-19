Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,739 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $167.48 and a 12 month high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.4887 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

