Sterling Consolidated (STCC) & Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Consolidated and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Consolidated -11.87% -103.95% -13.94% Goodyear Tire & Rubber 4.48% 11.17% 3.20%

87.6% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Sterling Consolidated does not pay a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Consolidated and Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Consolidated $6.45 million 0.41 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber $15.48 billion 0.27 $693.00 million $2.32 7.67

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Consolidated.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Consolidated and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Goodyear Tire & Rubber 2 6 4 0 2.17

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.10%. Given Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goodyear Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Sterling Consolidated.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Consolidated has a beta of -2.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber beats Sterling Consolidated on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Consolidated

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. The company provides O-rings, rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for use in automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industries. It serves smaller distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company, through its other subsidiaries, offers freight forwarding and related services; and rents commercial space to third parties. The company was formerly known as Oceanview Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Consolidated Corp. in May 2012. Sterling Consolidated Corp. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands. It also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; manufactures and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; sells chemical and natural rubber products; and provides automotive and commercial truck maintenance and repair services, and miscellaneous other products and services. It operates approximately 1,100 tire and auto-service center outlets, which offer products for retail sale, and provides automotive repair and other services. The company sells its products worldwide through a network of independent dealers, regional distributors, retail outlets, and retailers. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

