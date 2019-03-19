Steris PLC (STE) Stake Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Steris by 13,122.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 81,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 80,836 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 10,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steris by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steris by 87.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $124.26.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.90 million. Steris had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $439,540.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,396 shares of company stock worth $1,226,593. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/steris-plc-ste-stake-lessened-by-barclays-plc.html.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.