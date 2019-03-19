Stephen Ingham Sells 128,988 Shares of Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Stock

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49).
Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 490.20 ($6.41). The stock had a trading volume of 347,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.
Pagegroup Company Profile
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.
