Stephen Ingham Sells 128,988 Shares of Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Stock

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49).

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 490.20 ($6.41). The stock had a trading volume of 347,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

Get Pagegroup alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagegroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 575.83 ($7.52).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stephen Ingham Sells 128,988 Shares of Pagegroup PLC (PAGE) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/stephen-ingham-sells-128988-shares-of-pagegroup-plc-page-stock.html.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.