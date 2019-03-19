Steelcase (SCS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-9.5% to ~$3.63-3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 996,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,280. Steelcase has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $213,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,193,707.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,935 in the last three months. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

