StealthGas (GASS) Shares Up 9.7%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 557,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 729% from the average session volume of 67,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 1.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. Research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $203,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 190,981 shares of company stock valued at $625,454 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

