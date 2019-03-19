Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/starbucks-co-sbux-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.