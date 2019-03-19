Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205,593 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $304,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,038,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13,963.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,135,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $662,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202,538 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,853,780 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,821. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

