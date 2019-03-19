St. Joe (JOE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The company and HomeCorp announced a joint venture to develop, manage and lease apartments in Watersound, FL. This marks the second joint venture between the two companies. The move comes as part of the company’s effort to expand its portfolio of income producing properties and capitalize on the healthy market demand in Northwest Florida. Notably, St. Joe’s strategies to expand its portfolio of income-producing properties and focus on recurring operating income opportunities will likely create a long-term value for its shareholders. Further, the company’s focus on sustaining a low fixed expense structure is likely to support its bottom-line performance. Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration are its persistent concerns.”
Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.11. 3,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,964. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $947.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
