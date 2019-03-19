SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $421.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 67,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,933. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,590,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,159 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,847,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 963,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

