SRS Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110,856 shares during the period. Snap accounts for 0.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $38,157,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $8,265,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 270,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,965,820. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $44,382,127.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,017,596.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,429,657 shares of company stock valued at $63,284,996 over the last ninety days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

