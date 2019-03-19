Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $34,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,920.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 29,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,518. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

