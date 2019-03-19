SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $159,350.00 and approximately $5,949.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00385886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.01655066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00229239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004787 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,795 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC, Kucoin, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.