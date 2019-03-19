SportsCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SPORT)

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.02260012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003840 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000515 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020323 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SportsCoin Coin Profile

SportsCoin (SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin . The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com

Buying and Selling SportsCoin

SportsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

