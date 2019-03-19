Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.94.

In related news, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,045,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,193 shares of company stock worth $8,477,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

