Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives $102.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.