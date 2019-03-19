Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Receives $102.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.
SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.
In other news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
