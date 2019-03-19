SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

XSW traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. 27,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,992. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/spdr-sp-software-services-etf-xsw-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.