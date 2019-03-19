SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (SLYG)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

SLYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 3,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,683. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

