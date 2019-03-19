SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) Shares Bought by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 997.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

HYMB opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

