SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (XKII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
XKII stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $31.91.
