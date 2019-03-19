SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

XKII stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/spdr-kensho-intelligent-structures-etf-xkii-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.