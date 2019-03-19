SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,226,759 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 15th total of 45,988,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,521,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,089 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,472,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,391,000 after acquiring an additional 637,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 938,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,837,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-high-yield-bond-etf-jnk-short-interest-update.html.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.