South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,567,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,765,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,886,000 after buying an additional 399,375 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

SJI opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

