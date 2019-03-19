Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Sophiris Bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPHS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sophiris Bio from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

SPHS stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPHS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 293.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

