Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.68. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 6448414 shares.

SLNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.29.

In related news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 130,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $159,042.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 3,031,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,879,913.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 169,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

