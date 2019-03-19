Solaris Price Tops $0.62 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00015348 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Solaris has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $352.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02286691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00473513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023074 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020638 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010518 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042648 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,657,049 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

