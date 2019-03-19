Social Activity Token Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $103,399.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00443132 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00088285 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003280 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

