Smartsheet (SMAR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.59)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $253-$257 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.79 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.59–0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. 1,792,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,433. Smartsheet has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 871,133 shares of company stock worth $28,514,208.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

