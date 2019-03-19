Smart Metering Systems (SMS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Monday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 485.50 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 845 ($11.04). The stock has a market cap of $703.77 million and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

