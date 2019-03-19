Smart Metering Systems (SMS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research note released on Monday.
Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Monday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 485.50 ($6.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 845 ($11.04). The stock has a market cap of $703.77 million and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Smart Metering Systems
