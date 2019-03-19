SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 924.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $803.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $468,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,834. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

