Skyline Co. (SKY) is Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Centerbridge Partners L.P. lowered its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,087,500 shares during the period. Skyline accounts for about 6.7% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of Skyline worth $66,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Skyline by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Skyline by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $30,315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of SKY opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

