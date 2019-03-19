Sixt (SIX2) PT Set at €90.00 by Berenberg Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.29 ($130.56).

ETR SIX2 opened at €96.70 ($112.44) on Tuesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a fifty-two week high of €119.70 ($139.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.62.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

