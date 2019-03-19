Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,345,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,485,000 after buying an additional 5,256,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 152.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,486,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,506,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,101,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 363.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

In related news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

