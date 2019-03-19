Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Silgan worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,370.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Silgan by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of SLGN opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $183,289.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,116.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 25,320 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $717,315.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

