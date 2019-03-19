Signature Bank (SBNY) vs. Glenville Bank (GLNV) Head to Head Contrast

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Glenville Bank (OTCMKTS:GLNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and Glenville Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $1.73 billion 4.33 $505.34 million $11.28 12.11 Glenville Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Glenville Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Glenville Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 29.17% 14.70% 1.35% Glenville Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Glenville Bank does not pay a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Signature Bank and Glenville Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 4 10 0 2.71 Glenville Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signature Bank currently has a consensus target price of $141.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Glenville Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Glenville Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Glenville Bank Company Profile

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia that provides various personal and business banking products and services for families and businesses. It offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and deposit services. The company also provides personal, auto, student, business, and government loans; lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, commercial equipment and vehicle financing services, and overdraft protection services. In addition, it offers home equity connection and title insurance services; remote deposit and merchant services; credit cards; and insurance agency and investment services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Scotia, New York.

