SIG plc (SHI) Insider Nick Maddock Acquires 99 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Nick Maddock purchased 99 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($195.34).

Nick Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Nick Maddock purchased 125 shares of SIG stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.00).

On Tuesday, January 15th, Nick Maddock purchased 127 shares of SIG stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($195.82).

SIG stock opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.96) on Tuesday. SIG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.10 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $886.15 million and a P/E ratio of 49.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from SIG’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. SIG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

SHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SIG to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.65) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 141.33 ($1.85).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

