Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL) Receives €37.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.84 ($44.00).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR:SHL opened at €38.54 ($44.81) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €31.10 ($36.16) and a fifty-two week high of €39.95 ($46.45). The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.