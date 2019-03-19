Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL) Receives €37.84 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2019 // No Comments

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.84 ($44.00).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($40.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

ETR:SHL opened at €38.54 ($44.81) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €31.10 ($36.16) and a fifty-two week high of €39.95 ($46.45). The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: Special Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply