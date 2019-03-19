Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF) versus Roper Technologies (ROP) Critical Survey

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

This table compares Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Roper Technologies 18.19% 16.57% 8.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Roper Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Roper Technologies $5.19 billion 6.62 $944.40 million $11.81 28.07

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Roper Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Roper Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Roper Technologies has a consensus target price of $319.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Roper Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms. The Operation and Maintenance segment engages in the management, monitoring, and maintenance of wind farms. It operates in approximately 90 countries, with a total capacity base of over 89 gigawatts. The company was formerly known as Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. in May 2017. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Zamudio, Spain.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

