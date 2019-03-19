Shorty Market Capitalization Hits $826,788.00 (SHORTY)

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Shorty coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shorty has a total market capitalization of $826,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00057579 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty Coin Profile

Shorty (SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

