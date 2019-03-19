Short Interest in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Decreases By 7.6%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,955,877 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 15th total of 38,923,643 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,464,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of XBI opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $101.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

