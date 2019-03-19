Short Interest in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declines By 31.8%

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,137 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 15th total of 1,344,173 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $710.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

In related news, insider Jacques P. Vachon sold 42,216 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $359,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/short-interest-in-resolute-forest-products-rfp-declines-by-31-8.html.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.