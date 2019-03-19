Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Drops By 11.0%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,577,544 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the February 15th total of 52,340,275 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,261,070 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.29. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.38). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $782.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 514,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2,696.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,147,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,869,000 after buying an additional 246,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Drops By 11.0%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/short-interest-in-nabors-industries-ltd-nbr-drops-by-11-0.html.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.