Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Expands By 62.7%

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,237 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 15th total of 1,296,898 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,749 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,138 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.74. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

