Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Increases By 37.9%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,058,605 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 15th total of 1,492,585 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 451,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 131,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,104,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,422,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,300,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 318,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $57,466,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

