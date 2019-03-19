Shire PLC (SHPG) Receives $202.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.00.

SHPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPG. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Shire during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Shire by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Shire has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $182.47.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

