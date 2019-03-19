Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHEN. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of SHEN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $849,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after buying an additional 81,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 393,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

