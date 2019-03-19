SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Increases Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 5.7% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned about 0.29% of KKR & Co Inc worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $541.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/shanda-asset-management-holdings-ltd-increases-position-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.